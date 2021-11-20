Greene Central falls in 2-A state soccer final on penalty kicks against Shelby
CARY, N.C. (WNCT) — Greene Central High School’s magical boys soccer season ended just short of the ultimate goal on Saturday.
The Rams fell to Shelby after the two teams played to a scoreless tie through regulation, two overtimes and two sudden-death overtimes. Shelby then won it on penalty kicks, 5-3.
Greene Central’s best season ever ends at 25-2 while Shelby finishes 23-1-2. It’s Shelby’s third state title and first since 2010.
Both teams had their chances but stellar goal play on both sides along with stiff defenses created few scoring opportunities. While Greene Central looked strong at the start, the game quickly settled in as a defensive struggle.
The game ended when Shelby’s Cade Ledbetter scored on a penalty kick for the two-goal advantage.