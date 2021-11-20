Greene Central falls in 2-A state soccer final on penalty kicks against Shelby

CARY, N.C. (WNCT) — Greene Central High School’s magical boys soccer season ended just short of the ultimate goal on Saturday.

The Rams fell to Shelby after the two teams played to a scoreless tie through regulation, two overtimes and two sudden-death overtimes. Shelby then won it on penalty kicks, 5-3.

This group of young men gave us everything they had and then some. All of Greene County is proud of every moment they gave us this year. Hold your heads high!! pic.twitter.com/4hJSJ7yO8a — Greene Central (@GreeneCentralHS) November 20, 2021

2021 NCHSAA 2A Men’s Soccer State Champions after kicks from the mark



🏆 @Shelby_Soccer_

#NCHSAASOC pic.twitter.com/tsAHaT1X4P — NCHSAA (@NCHSAA) November 20, 2021

Greene Central’s best season ever ends at 25-2 while Shelby finishes 23-1-2. It’s Shelby’s third state title and first since 2010.

After dominating the chances in the first half, @GCramsports is tied 0-0 with Shelby at the half pic.twitter.com/77nmJsdKdN — Garrett Short (@GarrettShortTV) November 20, 2021

Both teams had their chances but stellar goal play on both sides along with stiff defenses created few scoring opportunities. While Greene Central looked strong at the start, the game quickly settled in as a defensive struggle.

The game ended when Shelby’s Cade Ledbetter scored on a penalty kick for the two-goal advantage.