Greene Central soccer team to face Shelby in Class 2-A state title game on Saturday

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCT) — The pairings for the state high school soccer championships have been announced with Greene Central playing in the Class 2-A state title on Saturday.

The NC High School Athletic Association released the pairings Wednesday morning. All games will be played at the WakeMed Soccer Park’s Koka Booth Stadium in Cary. The Class 3-A title game will be played Friday night while the Class 1-A, 2-A and 4-A games will be on Saturday.

Greene Central (25-1) will square off with Shelby (22-1-2) at 2:30 p.m. in the second game of the day.

3A MEN’S SOCCER STATE CHAMPIONSHIP PAIRING

Friday, 7 p.m., WakeMed Soccer Park – Koka Booth Stadium – Cary, NC

#21 Western Alamance Warriors (18-5-1) vs. #3 Hickory Red Tornadoes (22-3-1)

=====

1A MEN’S SOCCER STATE CHAMPIONSHIP PAIRING

Saturday,, 11 a.m., WakeMed Soccer Park – Koka Booth Stadium – Cary, NC

#1 Voyager Academy Vikings (17-1-3) vs. Christ the King Crusaders (21-1-0)

=====

2A MEN’S SOCCER STATE CHAMPIONSHIP PAIRING

Saturday, 2:30 p.m., WakeMed Soccer Park – Koka Booth Stadium – Cary, NC

#2 Greene Central Rams (25-1-0) vs. #4 Shelby Golden Lions (22-1-2)

=====

4A MEN’S SOCCER STATE CHAMPIONSHIP PAIRING

Saturday, 6 p.m., WakeMed Soccer Park – Koka Booth Stadium – Cary, NC

#1 New Hanover Wildcats (26-0-1) vs. #8 Hough Huskies (22-3-1)