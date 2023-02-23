GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The second round of the NC High School Athletic Association high school basketball playoffs continues Thursday with a number of teams from the WNCT viewing area still playing.

Tuesday kicked off the postseason for the state public school teams. Boys and girls teams began their quest to reach the state finals, slated for March 11. The winners of Thursday’s games advance to sectional final games that will be played on Saturday.

Among Tuesday’s winners on the boys’ side included Bertie County (Class 1-A), Farmville Central (2-A), Kinston (2-A), Rocky Mount (3-A), Northern Nash (3-A) and West Carteret (3-A). In girls’ play, winners included Northside (1-A), Southside (1-A), South Lenoir (2-A), South Central (3-A), Rocky Mount (3-A) and D.H. Conley (4-A).

One of Thursday’s most intriguing games is in the Class 2-A boys as No. 4 seed Kinston (21-5) takes on No. 13 Greene Central (22-6). Kinston won both regular-season meetings, 57-46 on Nov. 30 and 47-45 on Dec. 6.

The NCHSAA and MaxPreps have schedules and times for each round of games. Scores are also posted on both sites as they come in. Below are links to the NCHSAA website with the updated brackets, matchups, times and more.

