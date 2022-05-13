GREENVILLE, N.C. — The baseball field at Guy Smith Stadium has officially been named for the man who has spent nearly 50 years making a difference in the lives of those who played on it.

During its meeting on Thursday night, the Greenville City Council voted unanimously to name the field Ronald “RV” Vincent Field for the legendary J.H. Rose High School baseball coach. Vincent, who began his coaching career at J.H. Rose in 1973, is the all-time winningest coach in North Carolina high school baseball history.

In addition to his accomplishments at J.H. Rose, where he has also won seven state championships, Vincent also has a history of working closely with youth through the City’s Recreation and Parks Department and its Babe Ruth organization.

The City will hold a ceremony to honor the field naming at a later date.