HAVELOCK, N.C. (WNCT) – Havelock standouts Kamaro Edmonds and Marcus Gatling signed their individual National Letters of Intent for football on Wednesday in front of family and friends at a local restaurant.

Edmonds signed with the University of North Carolina while Gatling signed with Wofford.

Edmonds rushed for 1,402 yards and 17 touchdowns for Havelock as a junior. East Carolina, North Carolina State, LSU, Tennessee and Virginia Tech were among the schools that recruited him.