CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCT) — The NC High School Athletic Association has released brackets for baseball and softball teams who will begin postseason play on Tuesday.

Baseball

J.H. Rose earned the top seed in the Class 3-A East after winning the Big Carolina Conference title last week. The Rampants (20-3) will host Swansboro (11-12) on Tuesday at Guy Smith Stadium in the first round.

Greene Central (19-3) earned the Class 2-A East No. 2 seed after winning the Eastern Plains Conference title and will host St. Pauls (8-13).

The state championship series will be held June 2-3 at Ting Stadium in Holly Springs and Burlington Athletic Stadium in Burlington. Teams and times will be announced once regional title play is finished.

Click here to see the baseball state playoff brackets for each classification. Click here to see the records and other information provided by the NCHSAA.

Softball

Pamlico County (Class 1-A), Camden County (2-A), Richlands (3-A) and D.H. Conley (4-A) made it a sweep of top seeds from Eastern North Carolina. Each of these teams will be at home through the regionals. Bear Grass (1-A) and East Duplin (2-A) each earned No. 2 seeds.

D.H. Conley (16-2), the defending Class 4-A state champs, will host Cardinal Gibbons (8-6) in 4-A. Richlands (18-3) will host Northwood (5-17) in 3-A. Pamlico County (20-3) hosts Rocky Mount Prep (4-10) and Camden County (18-4) hosts J.F. Webb (6-7).

Bear Grass Charter (16-2) will host Hobbton (5-13) in 1-A and East Duplin (17-4) will entertain Manteo (7-12).

The state championship series will be held June 2-3 at the softball facilities at N.C.State, Duke and UNC Greensboro. Teams and times will be announced once regional title play is finished.

Click here to see the softball state playoff brackets for each classification. Click here to see the records and other information provided by the NCHSAA.