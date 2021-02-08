High school football practice opens around the area

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – High school football practice finally opened Monday afternoon for public schools in North Carolina.

The season was postponed back in July because of Covid-19 concerns. The NCHSAA moved the season to the spring. The plan is to play a seven-game schedule and then determine state champions in the postseason.

“It’s been the longest that I think any of us have been away from football,” said South Central head coach Andy Tew.

“We’ve been looking forward to this day for a long time,” added J.H. Rose first-year coach Will Bland.

Teams will continue practicing leading up to opening night which is set for Feb. 26.

