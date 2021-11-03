High school football team in Gaston County denied playoffs over fight

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A local high school football team won’t be heading to the playoffs, even though it has a 9-1 record this season.

Mountain Island Charter School was ruled ineligible following an incident at its game against Carver in Winston-Salem, where some kind of altercation broke out on the field.

The school has since taken the video down from the website that streams high school football games.

In the video, you see students involved in some kind of altercation, and Mountain Island Charter parents say students were just defending themselves.

Three Raptors were ejected following the incident. According to state rules, if a team has three or more fighting ejections in a season, it’s not eligible to participate in the playoffs.

“We saw tears in the coach’s eyes when he had to stand in front of those boys Friday night and tell them the season is over,” said Parent Hamani Fisher.

A season with nine wins and just one loss is ending too soon for football players at Mountain Island Charter School.

“Obviously, they did what they were supposed to do,” said Fisher. “But now, they don’t get the opportunity to see the reward of what they’ve done.”

Students were told at last Friday’s game about the ineligibility, and parents were alerted via e-mail.

The NCHSAA rule on eligibility dates back to the early 2000s.

“The rule is ruining a lot of chances for seniors that have college coaches coming to look at them,” Fisher said.

Parents are also upset over the school’s lack of communication regarding the incident.

“They didn’t even fight for our students,” said Fisher. “They didn’t even try to appeal.”

Charlotte Football Insider Matt Morrow took to Twitter to express his frustrations.

“We have to stop this practice of ending team seasons due to questionable situations that occur on the field,” he said.

Now, these high school students are hurting after putting in months of hard work.

“They put their heart and soul into getting ready for the football season,” Fisher said. “To have it snatched away so quickly for an infraction we don’t agree with– it’s disheartening.”

FOX 46 reached out to the school’s principal and coach looking for a comment from the school, but we never heard back.

Parents met with administrators Monday but didn’t receive the answers or clarity they wanted.

High school playoff games start Friday.