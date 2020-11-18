High school volleyball is back with changes due to COVID-19

LITTLEFIELD, N.C. (WNCT) – High school volleyball looks a little different this year.

All North Carolina high school players must practice and play in masks this season due to the coronavirus. Athletes say it’s not ideal, but they’re just glad to be back on the court.

“I know if we want to play, then it’s something we can adjust to,” said Holly Cannon, junior at Ayden-Grifton High School. “At first, it was kind of iffy because I’ve never played with a mask before. It’s something different.”

Players and coaches have one word to describe wearing a mask while playing volleyball: HOT! But they say it’s all worth it.

“We have worked really hard to have a season,” said head coach Nicole Waters. “If it meant wearing a mask, I was 100 percent okay with that.”

Ayden-Grifton had its first game and got its first win Tuesday evening. Players say they have a long way to go before getting used to the masks.

“It’s definitely a different process,” said Cannon. “I know that we’re going to have to take a lot of practices getting used to the heat and masks and not having to pull it down so much. As long as we’re on the court together, I’m good.”