Farmville Central celebrated the school’s 2019 NCHSAA 2A state title with their ring ceremony on Tuesday night at the school.

The Jaguars won their second state title in the last four years last spring with an 86-71 win over Forest Hills at Reynolds Coliseum on the campus of North Carolina State University.

The Jaguars were 32-0 last season. That record and the state title accomplishment were both very prominent on the new championship rings.