JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — J.H. Rose High School baseball coach Ronald Vincent added another milestone to his already stellar career.

Vincent won his 1,000th career game on Tuesday in a 12-2 five-inning victory over Jacksonville. Vincent is already the winningest high school baseball coach in state history and has won seven state titles (1975, 1997, 1999, 2003, 2004, 2008, 2021).

In fact, according to HighSchoolOT.com, Vincent is the only public-school coach with 1,000 career wins in one sport, though several coaches have won by combining sports.

Ronald Vincent (Claire Curry, WNCT photo)

“Well, it’s just kind of hard to believe, really,” Vincent said about the historic win. “You know, this is just … this is an accomplishment. Takes a lot of years.

“You know, when you start, I had no idea that I was going to get this far. You know, and so, yes, it’s been a great journey and a lot of good gains. A lot of good wins. … Thanks to all the peer support we get from Rose, people support Rose, our baseball and what we do. And it’s a big accomplishment because a lot of people were involved in getting this far.”

Vincent, in his 51st year, saw this year’s edition improve to 15-3 with Tuesday’s win.