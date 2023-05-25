SANFORD, N.C. (WNCT) — J.H. Rose High School’s baseball team will look to wrap up the Class 3-A East Regional final and move on to the state championships with a win on Thursday.

The Rampants won Game 1 of the best-of-3 series on Tuesday against Southern Lee in dramatic fashion. They scored a run in the bottom of the eighth inning for a 5-4 win at Guy Smith Stadium.

Rose (25-3), winners of 12 straight, will go to Southern Lee (19-9) Thursday for a 6 p.m. contest. A win would put Rose in the state final against either Oak Grove or West Henderson, the two West Regional finalists.

Oak Grove won Game 1 of the West Regional final on Tuesday, 5-2. Those two teams play Thursday evening at 6 at Oak Grove.

Rose is trying to win its eighth state title (1975, 1997, 1999, 2003, 2004, 2008, 2021) and extend head coach Ronald Vincent’s list of accomplishments, which includes his 1,000th career win on April 12.

Click here to get tickets and other information about the baseball regionals and state finals. The state finals will be held at Ting Stadium in Holly Springs and Burlington Athletic Stadium in Burlington.

Class 3-A East: (6) Southern Lee vs. (1) J.H. Rose

Game 1: Tuesday, J.H. Rose 5, Southern Lee 4, 8 innings

Game 2: Thursday, 6 PM @ Southern Lee

Game 3: Saturday, 6 PM @ J.H. Rose (if needed)

Softball

North Duplin saw its 11-game win streak end at home on Tuesday against East Columbus in a 9-5 loss. The win puts East Columbus (27-2), winners of nine straight, one step closer to playing for the Class 1-A state title.

The Gators host the Rebels (21-3) on Thursday at 6 p.m. If North Duplin wins, a deciding third game would be played Saturday at North Duplin.

The winner of the East Regional plays either South Stokes or Union Academy, the two teams in the West Regional final, in the state championships. Union Academy won Game 1, 4-0. Game 2 is Thursday evening at Union Academy.

Class 1-A East: (10) East Columbus vs. (4) North Duplin

Game 1: Tuesday: East Columbus 9, North Duplin 5

Game 2: Thursday, 7 PM @ East Columbus

Game 3: TBD @ North Duplin (if needed)

Click here to get tickets and other information about the softball regional finals. The state finals are June 2-3 at N.C. State, Duke and UNC Greensboro.

