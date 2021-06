J.H. Rose, D.H. Conley, North Pitt among first-round winners in NCHSAA baseball playoffs

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCT) — The NC High School Athletic Association state baseball playoffs began Tuesday with several area teams advancing to Thursday’s second round.

1A BASEBALL STATE PLAYOFFS FIRST ROUND PAIRINGS

EAST

No. 1 Perquimans 16, No. 16 Ocracoke 0

No. 9 Hobbton 6, No. 8 East Columbus 0

No. 5 Roxboro Community 1, No. 12 John A. Holmes 0

No. 4 Bear Grass Charter 2, No. 13 North Duplin 1

No. 3 East Carteret 8, No. 14 West Columbus 5

No. 11 Princeton 5, No. 6 Tarboro 1

No. 10 East Wake Academy 3, No. 7 Rosewood 2

No. 2 Granville Central 4, No. 15 Voyager Academy 1

East Second round (Games scheduled for Thursday)

No. 9 Hobbton (10-2) at No. 1 Perquimans (13-2)

No. 5 Roxboro Community (7-4) at No. 4 Bear Grass (12-1)

No. 11 Princeton (9-5) at No. 3 East Carteret (12-3)

No. 10 East Wake Academy (8-2) at No. 2 Granville Central (8-7)

West region first-round scores

2A BASEBALL STATE PLAYOFFS FIRST ROUND PAIRINGS

EAST

No. 16 North Pitt 2, No. 1 McMichael 1

No. 9 East Bladen 6, No. 8 Croatan 1

No. 5 Roanoke Rapids 7, No. 12 West Craven 3

No. 4 North Lenoir 6, No. 13 Providence Grove 2

No. 14 Whiteville 1, No. 3 Midway 0

No. 6 First Flight 6, No. 11 East Duplin 5

No. 10 Randleman 17, No. 7 Reidsville 0

No. 15 Southwest Onslow 7, No. 4 North Johnston 5

East Second round (Games scheduled for Thursday)

No. 16 North Pitt (9-2) at No. 9 East Bladen (10-4)

No. 5 Roanoke Rapids (12-0) at No. 4 North Lenoir (12-3)

No. 14 Whiteville (10-4) at No. 6 First Flight (14-0)

No. 15 Southwest Onslow (12-3) at No. 10 Randleman (14-1)

West region first-round scores

3A BASEBALL STATE PLAYOFFS FIRST ROUND PAIRINGS

EAST

No. 1 Northern Guilford 10, No. 16 Cape Fear 0

No. 9 Northern Durham at No. 8 Hunt, no score

No. 12 Southeast Guilford 5, No. 5 South Brunswick 1

No. 13 J.H. Rose 7, No. 4 West Johnston 0

No. 3 D.H. Conley 3, No. 14 Jacksonville 0

No. 6 Asheboro 5, No. 11 Orange 4

No. 7 Terry Sanford 14, No. 10 Union Pines 6

No. 15 Clayton 9, No. 2 West Carteret 3

East Second round (Games scheduled for Thursday)

No. 8 Hunt (8-6) or No. 9 Northern Durham 10-1) at No. 1 Northern Guilford (15-0)

No. 13 J.H. Rose (11-4) at No. 12 Southeast Guilford (11-4)

No. 6 Asheboro (13-2) at No. 3 D.H. Conley (13-1)

No. 15 Clayton (11-4) at No. 7 Terry Sanford (14-0)

West region first-round scores

4A BASEBALL STATE PLAYOFFS FIRST ROUND PAIRINGS

EAST

No. 16 Hoggard 5, No. 1 Heritage 4

No. 9 Scotland County 12, No. 8 Cardinal Gibbons 8

No. 5 Pinecrest 9, No. 12 Wake Forest 3

No. 4 Fuquay-Varina 6, No. 13 Leesville Road 5

No. 14 Broughton at No. 3 Ashley, ppd. to Wednesday, 6 p.m.

No. 11 Laney 5, No. 6 South Central 0

No. 10 Middle Creek 6, No. 7 Millbrook 1

No. 15 Purnell Swett 5, No. 2 South View 3

East Second round (Games scheduled for Thursday)

No. 16 Hoggard (10-4) at No. 9 Scotland County (12-3)

No. 5 Pinecrest (14-1) at No. 4 Fuquay-Varina (11-3)

No. 3 Ashley (11-3) or No. 14 Broughton (10-5) vs. No. 11 Laney (10-5)

No. 15 Purnell Swett (10-5) at No. 10 Middle Creek (11-4)

West region first-round scores