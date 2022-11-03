SNOW HILL, N.C. (WNCT) — J.H. Rose advanced to the third round of the Class 3-A state soccer playoffs while Greene Central did the same in the Class 2-A state playoffs.

Rose scored late for a 2-1 victory over Southern Nash. The Rampants (16-3-2), the No. 12 seed, will go to No. 4 Croatan (14-2-2) on Monday. Croatan beat Western Alamance, 6-2.

Jacksonville also advanced with a 9-2 win over Southern Lee. The Cardinals (15-7-2), the No. 8 seed, will face the Class 3-A East No. 1 seed, Williams (20-1-2).

In Class 2-A, Greene Central beat NC School of Science, 4-1. The Rams, the No. 7 seed, improved to 19-4 and will face No. 2 James Kenan (22-0-1) on Monday. James Kenan beat North Johnston, 3-2.