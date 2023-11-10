GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — And then there were two, both within a win of playing for a state championship.

J.H. Rose and Greene Central advanced in the NC High School Athletic Association state soccer playoffs on Thursday with victories. Rose (22-2-1), the No. 2 seed in the Class 3-A East bracket, rolled to a 5-0 victory over Jacksonville (19-5-2) while Greene Central, the No. 5 seed in the Class 2-A East bracket, beat top-seeded Clinton (22-3-1), 2-1 in overtime.

Rose will go to top-seeded First Flight (20-0-1) on Tuesday at 6 to square off in the East final. The winner will face either Hickory or Enka, who are playing in the Class 3-A West final, in the state title game either on November 17 or 18.

Soccer wins the 4th round over Jacksonville! Rampants now travel to First Flight for the eastern finals next Tuesday! pic.twitter.com/LrhSjjxyFj — J.H. Rose Athletics (@JHRoseAthletics) November 10, 2023

Greene Central will go to Franklin Academy (18-4-3), the No. 2 seed, on Tuesday to play in the East final. The winner will face either Owen or Community School of Davidson, the top two seeds playing in the West final, on November 17 or 18.

Peyton Williams-Finn scored the only goal of the first half for Rose. The Rampants poured it on after that. Landen Lucas scored twice for Rose in the second half to put the game away.

“First time we’ve ever made it to the fourth round, coming into the fifth round next, I guess. And then one more after that so job’s not done,” Rose coach Joey MAlduff said. “But yeah, absolutely excited for the boys.

“And, I mean, Rose Athletics is unprecedented. If you walk that hallway, there is state champion after state champion after state champion, and we’re just trying to make our way as well.”

Congrats to Jacksonville soccer coach Dave Miller on an outstanding career. He coached his final game tonight in the Cardinals' loss J.H. Rose in the fourth round. He said 1 thing he will miss is the relationships with the players. https://t.co/bjzey4DxDX — Chris Miller (@JDNsports) November 10, 2023

The game was the last for Jacksonville coach Dave Miller, who is retiring after 22 seasons as head coach. He also coached the girls’ program for 24 seasons.

Greene Central and Clinton went to overtime before the Rams won it on a goal scored by Miguel Zavala. The Rams are trying to make it back to the state finals for the first time since the 2021 season when they lost to Shelby.

Greene central second goal ⚽️to win the game pic.twitter.com/POAbiJMjbX — puacnews (@puacnews) November 10, 2023

