J.H. Rose rolls to Game 1 win in Class 3-A baseball state title series, can clinch with win Saturday evening

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — One down, one more to go.

The J.H. Rose baseball team took Game 1 of the best-of-3 NC High School Athletic Association Class 3-A baseball state championship series with an 8-1 win over Cox Mill on Saturday at J.P. Riddle Stadium in Fayetteville.

3A NCHSAA Baseball State Championship Series Game 1:



FINAL:

Cox Mill 1

JH Rose 8



Rose takes a 1-0 series lead.



Game two will follow the 1A title game



Rampants looking for their first state championship since 2008#NCHSAABASE #NCHSAABaseball @wnct9 @9OYSSports — Nolan Knight (@NolanKnightJr) June 26, 2021

The Rampants (15-4), winners of 11 straight, and Cox Mill (15-4) were scheduled to play again Saturday at 5 p.m., weather permitting. If Rose wins again, it will collect its seventh state title under Ronald Vincent, the winningest baseball coach in state history. Rose has won baseball titles under Vincent in 1975, 1997, 1999, 2003, 2004 and 2008, according to the NCHSAA.

Vincent told WNCT’s Nolan Knight he would start Tyler Bonds on the mound in Game 2. Bonds carried a no-hitter against D.H. Conley into the sixth inning in their 5-0 win in Wednesday’s Eastern Regional final. He pitched a complete-game two-hitter with seven strikeouts in that game.

(Nolan Knight, WNCT photo)

Caleb May got things started for the Rampants in the third with a RBI double that led to a 1-0 lead. Two wild pitches by Cox Mill starter Marty Gair led to two more runs and a 3-0 lead for Rose.

3A NCHSAA Baseball State Championship Series Game 1:



T3

Cox Mill 0

JH Rose 3



Rose scores on a Caleb May RBI double then they add two more on wild pitches.#NCHSAABASE #NCHSAABaseball @wnct9 @9OYSSports — Nolan Knight (@NolanKnightJr) June 26, 2021

Rose starting pitcher Lee Watson was in control throughout. After giving up two hits to Cox Mill in the first inning, he struck out the side in the second and another in the third after Rose got on the scoreboard.

Gair was throwing in the 90s early on. However, the Rampants’ bats figured him out quickly and added to their lead later in the game.

Rose pushed its lead to 5-0 before Cox Mill scored in the bottom of the fifth. In the sixth, Rose added two more runs on two bases-loaded walks.

In the top of the seventh, Rose pushed its lead to 8-1, scoring another run on an error.

Current field conditions:



Infield quickly starting to look muddy pic.twitter.com/HklKHJ5FXe — Nolan Knight (@NolanKnightJr) June 26, 2021

Rain became an issue in the fifth inning as showers passed through the area. The two coaches and officials met and, despite field conditions appearing to look bad, they continued to play. The rain eventually passed.

Perquimans and East Surry are also playing at J.P. Riddle Stadium and are scheduled to play two games Saturday, in between the Rose-Cox Mill games.