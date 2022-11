GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The J.H. Rose volleyball team will face North Iredell in the NCHSAA 3A state championship game at 1:30 p.m. Saturday at Reynolds Coliseum on the campus of North Carolina State University.

Follow this link to purchase tickets.

The stage is set for the 2022 #NCHSAA Volleyball State Championships at Reynolds Coliseum!!



11:00am: Perquimans vs Union Academy

1:30pm: J.H. Rose vs North Iredell

4:00pm: Camden County vs McMichael

6:30pm: Millbrook vs Sun Valleyhttps://t.co/4R1xyqr3fU pic.twitter.com/YTWhXczdMH — NCHSAA (@NCHSAA) November 2, 2022

The Rampants (28-1) punched their ticket to state with a 25-17, 25-20, 25-17 victory over Cedar Ridge in Tuesday’s Class 3-A Eastern Regional title game. North Iredell (32-0) defeated Foard, 25-23, 25-10, 25-21 in the Western Regional final.