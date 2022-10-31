GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — J.H. Rose is one win away from a trip to the NCHSAA Class 3A volleyball state championship game.

The top-seeded Rampants will host No. 2 Cedar Ridge in the 3A East Regional at 6 p.m. Tuesday. The winner of that match will face the winner of the West Regional between No. 1 North Iredell and No. 10 Foard in the state championship game this Saturday.

View the interactive volleyball brackets: 1A | 2A | 3A | 4A

Both the Rampants (27-1) and the Red Wolves (25-1) of Cedar Ridge have yet to lose a game in the playoffs this year. Rose picked up 3-0 sweeps against No. 32 South Brunswick, No. 17 C.B. Aycock, No. 8 Carrboro and No. 4 Cape Fear. The Red Wolves swept No. 31 Richlands, No. 15 Orange, No. 7 First Flight and No. 3 Hunt.

The 3A state championship game will be played this Saturday at Reynolds Coliseum on the campus of North Carolina State University.