GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — J.H. Rose senior Mitch Jones signed his national letter of intent on Thursday to play baseball at Virginia Tech.

The Hokies are a rising program that won 45 games last season on their way to hosting a Super Regional.

Jones was a part of J.H. Rose’s state title team in 2021. He hopes to continue winning at the college level.

“I’ve spent the last year committed, but I’m just super excited to finally make it be official,” Jones said. “So feels awesome.

“Yes, it was my freshman year in high school was when I really realized I could do it. I’ve always wanted to do it and I’ve always pushed myself to do it. But when I first got into high school, I kind of looked around and realized, you know, I think that I can be able to do it in college at the Division One level.”