KITTY HAWK, N.C. (WNCT) — Jacksonville High School’s soccer team is heading to the Class 3-A state title game.

The Cardinals hit the road and beat First Flight, 2-1, on Wednesday in the 3-A Eastern Regional title game. Jack Leary tied the game with 13:09 left. Cam Askins won it with a penalty kick with 8:54 left.

Jacksonville (18-7-2), the No. 8 seed in the East, will face Western Regional champion Hickory (21-2-3), a No. 10 seed, on Saturday in the title game in Greensboro. According to Chris Miller of The Daily News in Jacksonville, it’s the first time Jacksonville has reached a state final since 2013. The game with Hickory is a rematch of the 2012 state final. Jacksonville won that game, 2-1 in overtime.

It was also a pretty good night for other teams from the Eastern North Carolina area.

In Class 1-A, Rosewood beat Voyager, 3-0, to win the Eastern Regional title. Rosewood (23-2), the No. 1 seed, will face Western Regional champion Christ the King (18-3-5), also a No. 1 seed.

In Class 2-A, Clinton, the No. 4 seed, beat No. 3 Manteo 1-0 in the Eastern Regional final. Clinton (22-2-3) will face Western Regional champion Owen (21-2-1), the No. 10 seed, in the state final. Owen beat Lincoln Charter, 5-4.

Cardinal Gibbons won the 4-A East final, 3-1 over Apex Friendship. Weddington won the 4-A West final, 2-1 over Audrey Kell.

All of the state final games will be played in Browns Summit at MacPherson Stadium, home of the NC Fusion.