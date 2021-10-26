Jacksonville High freshman finishes second at 3-A state golf championships; East Carteret’s Rutledge third in 1-A finals

PINEHURST, N.C. (WNCT) — It wasn’t just another couple of days on the golf course for Jacksonville High School freshman Sanaa Carter. It just seemed that way.

Carter finished second in the Class 3-A state golf championships on Tuesday. She and the rest of the individuals and teams that qualified played Monday and Tuesday at Foxfire Resort in Jackson Springs, just a ways from Pinehurst. She qualified for the state event after placing third in the regionals last week.

Carter finished with a plus-12 on the par 72 course. She fired a +6 on the first and second days, finishing with a score of 156. Emily Matthews of Eastern Alamance finished with a 144, even par, to win by 12 strokes.

Fike’s Bree Council finished at +24, tied for seventh. South Central’s Peyton Nichols finished 13th at +31. Fike won the team state title with a +133. South Central was sixth at +176.

In 1-A play, Jenna Rutledge finished third for East Carteret in individual play at +17