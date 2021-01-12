Kinston remains undefeated after 52-43 win over West Craven

High School

Boys Basketball Scoreboard:

Kinston 52, West Craven 43

New Bern 64, CB Aycock 52

Wilson Christian 60, Bethel Christian 45

Eastern Wayne 49, Southern Wayne 31

Havelock 72, White Oak 57

John A Holmes 71, Pasquotank 35

Croatan 54, Dixon 50

Wallace Rose-Hill 75, James Kenan 69

Hertford County 83, North Edgecombe 57

Arendell Parrott 60, Harrells Christian 45

Wayne Country Day 85, John Paul II 31

Girls Basketball Scoreboard:

Kinston 53, West Craven 16

Beddingfield 55, Fike 33

North Johnston 46, Spring Creek 21

Wayne Country Day 62, John Paul II 44

