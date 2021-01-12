Kinston remains undefeated after 52-43 win over West Craven

Boys Basketball Scoreboard:
Kinston 52, West Craven 43
New Bern 64, CB Aycock 52
Wilson Christian 60, Bethel Christian 45
Eastern Wayne 49, Southern Wayne 31
Havelock 72, White Oak 57
John A Holmes 71, Pasquotank 35
Croatan 54, Dixon 50
Wallace Rose-Hill 75, James Kenan 69
Hertford County 83, North Edgecombe 57
Arendell Parrott 60, Harrells Christian 45
Wayne Country Day 85, John Paul II 31
Girls Basketball Scoreboard:
Kinston 53, West Craven 16
Beddingfield 55, Fike 33
North Johnston 46, Spring Creek 21
Wayne Country Day 62, John Paul II 44