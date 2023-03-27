WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A familiar face is returning to D.H. Conley High School.

ConleyAthletics.com reports William Knight will return as the girls’ basketball coach there. He previously served in the Vikings basketball program before finding success at North Pitt High School, where he won a state title in 2018.

Knight led the Panthers to the Class 2-A state championships during the 2017-18 season. The Panthers beat North Wilkes 63-42, leading the entire game, for its third state title in the program’s history.

In 2021, he announced on social media that he was stepping down from North Pitt after his team finished 12-3 during the coronavirus pandemic season, losing three times to Farmville Central. The Jaguars lost in the Class 2-A state title game that season.

Knight took over the North Pitt program in 2016. According to information from MaxPreps, Knight went 91-37 in five seasons.

2016-17: 21-5, lost in the second round of state playoffs.

2017-18: 26-5, won the Class 2-A state title

2018-19: 17-11, lost in the first round of state playoffs

2019-20: 15-13, lost in the second round of state playoffs

2020-21: 12-3, lost in the second round of state playoffs

D.H. Conley finished 27-4 overall in 2022-23, falling to Panther Creek, 69-49 in the third round of the Class 4-A state playoffs under head coach Shawn Moore. There was no information on Moore’s status with the program or school