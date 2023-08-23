CARY, N.C. — The North Carolina High School Athletic Association’s Hall of Fame inducted its Class of 2023 on Saturday, August 19, at the Embassy Suites in Cary.

The 2023 Class is the 37th to be inducted into the Hall of Fame, which was founded in 1987.

The Class of 2023 honored two members posthumously, Rich Brenner from Winston-Salem and E.A. “Spike” Corbin from Wilmington. Other inductees from the Class of 2023 included Boyce Deitz from Bryson City, David Gentry from Murphy, Sandra Langley from Pinetops, Nolan Respess from Williamston, Jimmy Teague from Reidsville, and Mike Terrell from Farmville.

During the ceremony, hosted by Director of Communicators and Media Relations Brandon Moree, former Associate Commissioner and fellow Hall of Famer Rick Strunk interviewed living inductees. They were then presented with their rings by Commissioner Que Tucker and current Vice President Dr. Stephen Gainey.

The North Carolina High School Athletic Association Hall of Fame is dedicated to preserving the colorful tradition of high school athletics in North Carolina. The Hall of Fame seeks to highlight the past to ensure a promising future for the North Carolina High School Athletic Association. Recognizing past personalities and their significant contributions to our statewide organization will provide models for future generations to emulate.

Candidates are judged on their long-term contributions to high school interscholastic athletics governed in the State of North Carolina by the North Carolina High School Athletic Association or the parent organizations which gave rise to the North Carolina High School Athletic Association.