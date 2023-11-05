CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCT) — Lejeune and Croatan won their respective classification’s state championships in cross country on Saturday.

Lejeune’s boys (NCHSAA photo)

Lejeune won the Class 1-A state title by 30 points over second place South Davidson, 55-85. Croatan won the 3-A title for the second straight season, running past second-place Orange 67-93.

Lejeune was led by Brandon Burrows, who finished the course in 16:33.93, good enough for fifth. The Devilpups’ Matthew Barbabella was ninth overall but sixth in team scoring (16:50.64). Lejeune also had runners finish 12th, 13th, 19th, 37th and 45th.

Northside’s Andrew Harding finished second overall at 16:06.07. Nobody could catch Christ the King’s junior Blake Nicholson, who set a new 1A state meet record and ran the first sub-16-minute 1A race in 10 years with a time of 15:36.84. He was 30 seconds faster than Harding, a junior.

Croatan’s boys (NCHSAA photo)

Croatan was led by Tyrese Cone, who was second at 15:48.42. Orange’s Gabriel Schmid won the race in 15:14.75. Croatan’s Andrew Wahlgren was sixth in 16:01.55. The Cougars also had runners finish 12th, 17th, 30th, 36th and 39th.

Manteo’s girls finished second in the Class 2-A meet with 143 points. NC School of Science and Math won the meet with 82 points.

Morgan Miller of First Flight won the 3-A girls title with a time of 18:05.84. Fike’s Erin Pope was second at 18:09.14. First Flight finished second in the team meet with 71 points. North Lincoln won the meet with 63 points.