GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A slate of NCHSAA baseball and softball games was scheduled for Friday night, but many of those games have been moved up to Thursday due to weather concerns.

Here’s a look at the schedule for Thursday night. Schedules are subject to change; for a complete look at the brackets and updated times, visit North Carolina High School Athletic Association | (nchsaa.org).

BASEBALL

4A

(3) D.H Conley vs. (14) Garner, 6 p.m.

3A

(1) J.H. Rose vs. (16) Southern Lee, 6:30 p.m.

(13) South Central vs. (29) East Wake, 6 p.m.

2A

(13) South Lenoir at (4) Whiteville

1A

(9) Northside-Pinetown at (8) Voyager, 4 p.m.

(3) Bear Grass Charter vs. (14) Chatham Charter, 6 p.m.

(6) North Duplin vs. (11) Falls Lake, 7 p.m.

SOFTBALL

4A

(1) D.H. Conley vs. (16) Garner, 6 p.m.

3A

(8) South Central vs. (9) South Brunswick, 6 p.m.

2A

(1) Washington vs. (17) Bunn, 6 p.m.

(15) Nash Central at (2) South Lenoir, 4 p.m.

1A

(1) Bear Grass Charter vs. (16) Voyager, 6 p.m.

(4) Northside-Pinetown vs. (20) Chatham Charter, 5 p.m.

(6) Riverside-Martin vs. (11) Pamlico County