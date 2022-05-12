GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A slate of NCHSAA baseball and softball games was scheduled for Friday night, but many of those games have been moved up to Thursday due to weather concerns.
Here’s a look at the schedule for Thursday night. Schedules are subject to change; for a complete look at the brackets and updated times, visit North Carolina High School Athletic Association | (nchsaa.org).
BASEBALL
4A
(3) D.H Conley vs. (14) Garner, 6 p.m.
3A
(1) J.H. Rose vs. (16) Southern Lee, 6:30 p.m.
(13) South Central vs. (29) East Wake, 6 p.m.
2A
(13) South Lenoir at (4) Whiteville
1A
(9) Northside-Pinetown at (8) Voyager, 4 p.m.
(3) Bear Grass Charter vs. (14) Chatham Charter, 6 p.m.
(6) North Duplin vs. (11) Falls Lake, 7 p.m.
SOFTBALL
4A
(1) D.H. Conley vs. (16) Garner, 6 p.m.
3A
(8) South Central vs. (9) South Brunswick, 6 p.m.
2A
(1) Washington vs. (17) Bunn, 6 p.m.
(15) Nash Central at (2) South Lenoir, 4 p.m.
1A
(1) Bear Grass Charter vs. (16) Voyager, 6 p.m.
(4) Northside-Pinetown vs. (20) Chatham Charter, 5 p.m.
(6) Riverside-Martin vs. (11) Pamlico County