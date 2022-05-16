GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — NCHSAA baseball and softball state playoff action will continue Tuesday with a slate of third round games.

Here’s a look at when and where local teams will be playing Tuesday. Schedules are subject to change; check the NCHSAA website for any changes.

BASEBALL

3A

(1) J.H. Rose vs. (8) Orange, 6 p.m.

(13) South Central vs. (21) North Brunswick, 6 p.m.

2A

(1) East Duplin vs. (8) Roanoke Rapids, 7 p.m.

(7) North Johnston vs. (15) North Lenoir, 6 p.m.

1A

(1) Perquimans vs. (9) Northside-Pinetown, 7 p.m.

(3) Bear Grass Charter vs. (6) North Duplin, 6 p.m.

(10) East Columbus vs. (18) Tarboro

SOFTBALL

4A

(1) D.H. Conley vs. (24) Holly Springs

2A

(1) Washington vs. (8) South Columbus, 6 p.m.

(4) Camden County vs. (12) East Duplin, 6 p.m.

(3) Roanoke Rapids vs. (6) East Carteret

(2) South Lenoir vs. (7) South Granville

1A

(1) Bear Grass Charter vs. (8) Chatham Central

(4) Northside – Pinetown vs. (12) Roxboro Community, 6 p.m.

(11) Pamlico County vs. (14) Perquimans, 6 p.m.