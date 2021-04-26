Local high school coaches Milt Sherman, Donald Clark among 8 in NCHSAA Hall of Fame

CHAPEL HILL, NC – The North Carolina High School Athletic Association (NCHSAA) is pleased to announce the eight-member group that will join the NCHSAA Hall of Fame in the Class of 2020.

This year’s class includes individuals who made tremendous impacts on their communities through coaching and athletic administration. This year’s class is the 34th to join the Hall of Fame, which is dedicated to honoring those who “have done the most for high school athletics in North Carolina” throughout their careers.

The Class of 2020 is Donald Clark from Snow Hill, Barbara Foxx from Sanford, Henry Jones from Cherryville, Norvell Lee from Goldsboro, Fred McDaniel from Wade, Ron Parson from Reidsville, David Rothwell from Statesville, and Milt Sherman from Greenville.

The class was formally introduced at an Introduction and Luncheon on Wednesday, October 9, 2019, at the NCHSAA offices in Chapel Hill. The Formal Induction Ceremony and Banquet for the Class of 2020 was held on Saturday, April 24, 2021, at the Embassy Suites in Cary.

CLICK HERE to watch the videos of Clark, Sherman and the others.

Donald Clark | Snow Hill, NC

Donald Clark built the Greene Central High School Tennis program into a powerhouse during his 26-year career at the school. Clark built a reputation of excellence, and his teams demonstrated that throughout his career, helping him to be named Eastern Plains Conference Coach of the Year 22 times between his men’s and women’s duties. Clark led the Greene Central women’s tennis program to two state championships, 20 consecutive conference titles and compiled a record of 422 wins against just 178 losses. During this span, the women’s teams made 11 trips to the 2A State Finals between 1998 and 2012. His men’s teams from 1989 through 1998 won six conference championships and held a record of 167 wins to just 53 losses.

Clark has been an active member of the tennis community in eastern North Carolina, as a founding member and the only President of the North Carolina Tennis Coaches Association for twelve years. He was also a member of the Wilson Tennis Foundation Board of Directors from 1992 to 1994 and has served as a USTA Tournament Director from 1997 until the present. Now retired from public school and coaching at Arendell Parrott Academy in Kinston, Clark continues to serve the NCHSAA as the State Tournament Director for the 2A Men’s and Women’s Individual Tennis Championships annually. Due to his tremendous service, Clark was selected as a Charlie Adams Distinguished Service Award winner in 2011. He has also been selected for the George Whitfield Hall of Fame and was the NCTA High School Coach of the Year in 2006.

Milt Sherman | Greenville, NC

An outstanding coach for 30 years in the Greenville area, Milt Sherman built D.H. Conley’s wrestling program into a powerful force in North Carolina wrestling. His team compiled a dual record of 470-114-5 during his tenure, making him 2nd all-time in North Carolina coaching wins at retirement. Sherman had 43 All-State wrestlers, including 14 state champions. He coached 5 high school All-Americans, including James Johnson, who went on to win 3 national championships and coach the 2012 Olympic team. His team won the 3A State Championship in 1995, and he was named the 3A Coach of the Year that season. His teams finished as state runner-up in 1977, 1989, and 1990. They claimed 10 Regional Championships and 16 Conference titles.

Sherman was on the NCHSAA Wrestling Advisory Committee from 1985-89, was Vice-Chairman for the North Carolina Coaches Association Wrestling Committee from 1989-98, and has served on the Board of Directors for the National Wrestling Hall of Fame’s North Carolina chapter since 2006. His Master’s thesis on Traditional Wrestling Styles was published by the University of Oregon Publications. He has authored more than two dozen articles for Coach and other athletic magazines and wrote the young adult novel Wrestling Spoken Here. He received the 25 Year Service Award from the National Wrestling Coaches Association in 2000, was inducted into the East Carolina University Athletics Hall of Fame in 2002, the National Wrestling HOF – NC chapter in 2005 and the Arlington (VA) Sports HOF in 2019.