WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Time to dive in!

This Saturday, local high schools will compete to see who’s the best at the 5th annual Pitt County Classic swim meet.

The event will be held at Aquaventure Aquatic Campus and will feature six Pitt County high schools challenging themselves to see who rules the pool. The warm-ups will begin at 1 pm with the meet beginning at 2 pm.

High schools that will be participating will be D.H. Conley, South Central, J.H. Rose, John Paul ll, Christ Covenant and The Oakwood School. Admission for the meet is $7 per person, and county high school students are $5 with a student ID.

For more information call 252-931-8081 or visit the Aquaventure’s website. The Aquaventure is located at 214-A Beacon Drive in Winterville.