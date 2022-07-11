GREENSBORO, N.C. (WNCT) — Boys and girls from all around the state were in action Monday during the North Carolina Coaches Association East-West All-Star Games.



The games featured the top recent high school graduates from their respective regions. Several local players and coaches participated.



BOYS



Led by Mooresville High grad K.C. Shaw’s 16 points, the West All-Stars defeated the East 92-90.

West Carteret’s Jaxon Ellingsworth led the East with 29 points and 18 rebounds, and was named the game’s Most Valuable Player. He finished 10-for-14 from the field.

Ellingsworth is heading to East Carolina as a preferred walk-on.

Kinston’s Jeremy Dixon added four points. Wilson Prep’s Christen Battle also competed for the East, which was coached by Farmville Central’s Larry Williford.



GIRLS



Kate Hollifield of Shelby High School earned MVP honors after scoring 18 points to lead the West to a 62-55 win over the East.



Journee McDaniel of Farmville Central had eight points and seven rebounds for the East. She’s set to continue her career at East Tennessee State. Fellow Jaguar and incoming ECU Pirate Amiya Joyner added six points and 10 rebounds. South Central’s Kayla Friend tallied two points and a rebound.



Chris Bradshaw of Kinston High School coached the East squad.