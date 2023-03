GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Locations and times have been announced for the regional championships of the North Carolina High School Athletic Association playoffs.

🚨Regional Basketball Announcement: Eastern Regional Finals Matchups and Locations. Games will be played Saturday March 4th.🚨 pic.twitter.com/52sueAGBeK — NCHSAA (@NCHSAA) March 1, 2023

🚨Regional Basketball Announcement: Western Regional Finals Matchups and Locations. Games will be played Saturday March 4th.🚨 pic.twitter.com/1dKUlnz3gW — NCHSAA (@NCHSAA) March 1, 2023

In the boys 2A East final, No. 1 Farmville Central will play No. 2 Goldsboro at 4 p.m. Saturday at South Garner High School. That will be followed by the 2A East girls final between No. 2 North Pitt and No. 5 Seaforth at 6 p.m.

At South Johnston High School, No. 1 Bertie will face No. 2 Wilson Prep in the 1A East boys final at 3 p.m.