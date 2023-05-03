CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCT) — The NC High School Athletic Association basketball state playoffs are going to look much different next season.

On Wednesday, the NCHSAA Board of Directors voted to change it to a “Final Four” format for the basketball state championships. Que Tucker, the head of the NCHSAA, announced the news in a press conference Wednesday.

Under this new policy, the NCHSAA will hold all state semifinals and state championships at a single location over the course of six days. It would be much like the regional format that Greenville hosted for years at J.H. Rose High School and Minges Coliseum at East Carolina University.

Semifinal games will be played Monday – Thursday, with state championships played on Friday and Saturday.

The NCHSAA released a model of what this format could look like. The model shows semifinals for the East and West in boys and girls basketball would be held for a single classification on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday, with games being played at noon, 2 p.m., 4 p.m., and 6 p.m. State championship games would be played on Friday and Saturday at noon, 2:30 p.m., 5 p.m., and 7:30 p.m.

Tucker noted they have had issues finding facilities large enough to hold basketball playoff events, particularly in the semifinals. This past year, crowds were too big for the venues and in at least one situation, fans who purchased tickets to a game were unable to enter the game.

Since that time, the NCHSAA has been researching how other state associations hold their basketball championships.