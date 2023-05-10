GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Strong thunderstorms, wind and even some hail made Tuesday a no-show for many high school baseball and softball teams starting the state playoffs.

WNCT special: Kicking The Courses: The fight for eligibility

While many teams around the state, including some in Eastern North Carolina, we able to get the first round started on Tuesday, severe weather in many locations made that impossible for some schools. As a result, their first-round games were moved to Wednesday.

NC bill aims to strip power from NCHSAA, block NIL

Second-round play for most schools will be Friday, so teams that compete Wednesday still have some time to recoup for their next games.

High school baseball, softball playoff brackets announced

Keep up with the schedule and scores here. WNCT will be providing round-by-round coverage and highlights leading up to the June 3-4 state championships.

NCHSAA baseball playoff brackets, results

NCHSAA softball playoff brackets, results