NCHSAA basketball postseason pairings released

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCT) — The North Carolina High School Athletic Association has released the pairings for the state basketball playoffs, which begin this week.

The first round begins for boys and girls on Tuesday. Second-round play is Thursday and the third round is Saturday. Regional semifinal games are March 2. Each of those games will be played at the higher seed.

The state finals will be held March 6 at Providence Grove High School and Wheatmore High School, both in Randolph County. Game times will be 10:30 a.m., 1 p.m., 3:30 p.m. and 6 p.m. Teams will be assigned after the regional finals.