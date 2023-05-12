GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The dream of winning a state championship in high school baseball and softball takes another step toward reality on Friday.

The second round of the NC High School Athletic Association postseason features a number of teams from around Eastern North Carolina. A number of those teams came away with impressive wins on Tuesday, including J.H. Rose baseball and D.H. Conley softball.

The winners of Friday’s games will advance to next week’s third round. Teams who win three more games will advance to the state finals.

Keep up with the schedule and scores here. WNCT will be providing round-by-round coverage and highlights leading up to the June 3-4 state championships.

