GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A handful of high school basketball teams from Eastern North Carolina will continue play in the NC High School Athletic Association state playoffs on Tuesday.

Among the teams still playing in Pitt County are Farmville Central’s boys (Class 2-A) and North Pitt’s girls (Class 2-A). Also playing Tuesday night on the boys’ side will be Bertie and Wilson Prep (Class 1-A), Hertford County and Goldsboro (2-A) and Northern Nash (3-A). The other girls’ teams from the area in action Tuesday include Southside and North Duplin (1-A), Beddingfield and Northeastern (2-A) and Rocky Mount (3-A).

Farmville Central boys, North Pitt, Southside girls win sectional titles

The winners of Tuesday’s games get a bit of a break before Saturday’s regional finals. The state championships will be a week later.

Farmville Central’s boys are looking to reach the state finals for the fifth straight season. The Jaguars host South Granville Tuesday at 7. The Jaguars are 217-23 over the past nine seasons, winning three straight state titles before losing in the state final last year to Robinson.

North Pitt’s girls also play Tuesday at 7, hosting Northeastern. The Panthers advanced with a dramatic overtime win last Saturday against Southwest Onslow where North Pitt’s Zamareya Jones scores 42 points in the win.

The NCHSAA and MaxPreps have schedules and times for each round of games. Scores are also posted on both sites as they come in. Below are links to the NCHSAA website with the updated brackets, matchups, times and more.

1A Men’s Basketball Brackets

2A Men’s Basketball Brackets

3A Men’s Basketball Brackets

4A Men’s Basketball Brackets

1A Women’s Basketball Brackets

2A Women’s Basketball Brackets

3A Women’s Basketball Brackets

4A Women’s Basketball Brackets