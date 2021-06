NCHSAA releases 2021 baseball postseason pairings

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCT) — The NC High School Athletic Association has released the pairings for the state baseball playoffs.

Teams from around the state will start play Tuesday with the goal of making it to the best-of-3 state championship series, which will be played June 25-26 at Burlington Athletic Stadium in Burlington and J.P. Riddle Stadium in Fayetteville.

Final regular-season standings

There are 14 schools from the WNCT coverage area in the postseason, highlighted by West Carteret, the No. 2 seed in Class 3-A. D.H. Conley is the No. 3 seed and J.H. Rose is the No. 13 seed.

1A BASEBALL STATE PLAYOFFS FIRST ROUND PAIRINGS

EAST

#1 Perquimans (12-2) vs. #16 Ocracoke (7-4)

#8 East Columbus (6-3) vs. #9 Hobbton (9-2)

#5 Roxboro Community (6-4) vs. #12 John A. Holmes (11-3)

#4 Bear Grass Charter (11-1) vs. #13 North Duplin (6-5)

#3 East Carteret (11-3) vs. #14 West Columbus (7-6)

#6 Tarboro (7-4) vs. #11 Princeton (8-5)

#7 Rosewood (11-2) vs. #10 East Wake Academy (7-2)

#2 Granville Central (7-7) vs. #15 Voyager Academy (5-2)

WEST

#1 Hayesville (13-1) vs. #16 Christ the King (9-5)

#8 Mountain Island Charter (10-2) vs. #9 North Stanly (8-4)

#5 Cornerstone Charter (10-1) vs. #12 Lincoln Charter (12-1)

#4 Polk County (8-6) vs. #13 North Moore (8-4)

#3 Uwharrie Charter (10-1) vs. #14 Chatham Charter (10-2)

#6 Starmount (12-2) vs. #11 Murphy (12-2)

#7 Cherryville (13-1) vs. #10 Pine Lake Prep (11-3)

#2 East Surry (13-1) vs. #15 Community School of Davidson (10-3)

2A BASEBALL STATE PLAYOFFS FIRST ROUND PAIRINGS

EAST

#1 McMichael (8-6) vs. #16 North Pitt (8-2)

#8 Croatan (14-0) vs. #9 East Bladen (9-4)

#5 Roanoke Rapids (11-0) vs. #12 West Craven (9-4)

#4 North Lenoir (11-3) vs. #13 Providence Grove (10-4)

#3 Midway (13-1) vs. #14 Whiteville (9-4)

#6 First Flight (13-0) vs. #11 East Duplin (10-2)

#7 Reidsville (9-4) vs. #10 Randleman (13-1)

#2 North Johnston (10-2) vs. #15 Southwest Onslow (11-3)

WEST

#1 North Davidson (11-4) vs. #16 Ledford (10-3)

#8 West Stokes (10-2) vs. #9 East Lincoln (13-1)

#5 West Wilkes (14-0) vs. #12 Fred T. Foard (12-2)

#4 Bunker Hill (13-1) vs. #13 Forbush (9-5)

#3 Pisgah (11-2) vs. #14 South Point (10-4)

#6 R-S Central (12-2) vs. #11 North Lincoln (11-3)

#7 Madison (9-3) vs. #10 Oak Grove (10-3)

#2 West Stanly (13-1) vs. #15 South Rowan (12-2)

3A BASEBALL STATE PLAYOFFS FIRST ROUND PAIRINGS

EAST

#1 Northern Guilford (14-0) vs. #16 Cape Fear (11-3)

#8 Hunt (8-6) vs. #9 Northern Durham (10-1)

#5 South Brunswick (8-5) vs. #12 Southeast Guilford (11-3)

#4 West Johnston (11-3) vs. #13 J.H. Rose (10-4)

#3 D.H. Conley (12-1) vs. #14 Jacksonville (8-3)

#6 Asheboro (12-2) vs. #11 Orange (10-4)

#7 Terry Sanford (13-0) vs. #10 Union Pines (12-1)

#2 West Carteret (11-0) vs. #15 Clayton (10-4)

WEST

#1 Crest (12-0) vs. #16 North Henderson (10-4)

#8 Kings Mountain (11-3) vs. #9 Cox Mill (11-3)

#5 Northwest Cabarrus (10-4) vs. #12 Marvin Ridge (10-4)

#4 T.C. Roberson (13-1) vs. #13 Mount Tabor (9-5)

#3 East Rowan (12-2) vs. #14 Western Guilford (8-7)

#6 Southwest Guilford (14-0) vs. #11 Sun Valley (11-3)

#7 Cuthbertson (12-2) vs. #10 Asheville (11-3)

#2 St. Stephens (9-3) vs. #15 Jesse Carson (9-4)

4A BASEBALL STATE PLAYOFFS FIRST ROUND PAIRINGS

EAST

#1 Heritage (11-3) vs. #16 Hoggard (9-4)

#8 Cardinal Gibbons (11-3) vs. #9 Scotland (11-3)

#5 Pinecrest (13-1) vs. #12 Wake Forest (12-2)

#4 Fuquay-Varina (10-3) vs. #13 Leesville Road (9-4)

#3 Ashley (11-3) vs. #14 Broughton (9-5)

#6 South Central (8-4) vs. #11 Laney (9-5)

#7 Millbrook (10-4) vs. #10 Middle Creek (10-4)

#2 South View (4-9) vs. #15 Purnell Swett (9-5)

WEST

#1 Providence (12-2) vs. #16 Ragsdale (9-5)

#8 Lake Norman (11-3) vs. #9 Cary (11-2)

#5 Northwest Guilford (11-3) vs. #12 Hopewell (9-5)

#4 Hough (14-0) vs. #13 East Forsyth (10-4)

#3 Reagan (12-2) vs. #14 Grimsley (10-4)

#6 Jordan (11-2) vs. #11 Myers Park (12-2)

#7 Porter Ridge (12-2) vs. #10 Ardrey Kell (11-3)

#2 McDowell (12-1) vs. #15 Olympic (9-5)