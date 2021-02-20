NCHSAA releases final realignment plan, board of directors to vote to confirm next

CHAPEL HLLL, N.C. (WNCT) — Like it or not, the North Carolina High School Athletic Association has released its final version of its realignment plan that will go into effect this fall through 2025.

The final round of appeals were heard Feb. 17. The final draft goes to the NCHSAA Board of Directors for approval. Any final appeals will be heard then the board meets in March.

A final date has not been announced.

“Even though there will still be those who are unhappy, the Committee is to be commended for its work in trying to address every request and concern while ensuring that each member school has a ‘home;’ conference that can provide fair and equitable athletic opportunities for all North Carolina students,” NCHSAA Commissioner Que Tucker said in an email to athletic directors on Friday morning.