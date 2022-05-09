CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCT) — High school baseball and softball state playoff pairings were released on Monday a day ahead of the first round of games, which will be played Tuesday.

In baseball, Perquimans (Class 1-A), East Duplin (2-A) and defending Class 3-A champion J.H. Rose are the top seeds in the East of their respective classifications.

The first two rounds will be played Tuesday and Friday in baseball. The East and West regional finals and the state finals are each a best-of-3 series.

Click here to see the full baseball playoff brackets.

In softball, Bear Grass Charter (Class 1-A), Washington (2-A) and D.H. Conley (4-A) are the top seeds in the East in their respective classifications. State playoff games also begin on Tuesday with second-round games on Friday. Softball teams will also play a best-of-3 series in the regional and state finals.

One unique matchup in the first round pits South Lenoir, the No. 2 seed, against No. 31 seed North Lenoir.

Click here to see the full softball brackets for all four classifications.