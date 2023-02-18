CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCT) — It took a little longer than normal, but the NC High School Athletic Association state basketball playoffs pairings were released late Saturday night.

Bertie County (Class 1-A) and Farmville Central (2-A) earned top seeds in the boys’ playoffs. North Pitt (2-A) and Rocky Mount’s girls (3-A) each earned a No. 2 seed.

Boys’ pairings | Girls’ pairings

The state playoffs begin Tuesday and continue through March 11.

1st ROUND | Feb 21

2nd ROUND | Feb 23

3rd ROUND | Feb 25

4th ROUND | Feb 28

REGIONALS | Mar 4

STATES | Mar 11