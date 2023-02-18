CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCT) — It took a little longer than normal, but the NC High School Athletic Association state basketball playoffs pairings were released late Saturday night.
Bertie County (Class 1-A) and Farmville Central (2-A) earned top seeds in the boys’ playoffs. North Pitt (2-A) and Rocky Mount’s girls (3-A) each earned a No. 2 seed.
Boys’ pairings | Girls’ pairings
The state playoffs begin Tuesday and continue through March 11.
1st ROUND | Feb 21
2nd ROUND | Feb 23
3rd ROUND | Feb 25
4th ROUND | Feb 28
REGIONALS | Mar 4
STATES | Mar 11