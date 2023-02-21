CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCT) — The quest to win a state championship in boys and girls high school basketball begins Tuesday.
The NC High School Athletic Association state playoffs will pit a number of teams from Eastern North Carolina. Saturday night, Bertie High School (Class 1-A) and Farmville Central (2-A) earned top seeds in the boys’ play. North Pitt (2-A) and Rocky Mount (3-A) earned No. 2 seeds in the girls’ basketball playoffs.
Boys’ pairings | Girls’ pairings
The NCHSAA and MaxPreps have schedules and times for Tuesday’s games. Scores will also be posted on both sites as they come in. Below are links to the NCHSAA website with the updated brackets, matchups, times and more.
1A Men’s Basketball Brackets
2A Men’s Basketball Brackets
3A Men’s Basketball Brackets
4A Men’s Basketball Brackets
1A Women’s Basketball Brackets
2A Women’s Basketball Brackets
3A Women’s Basketball Brackets
4A Women’s Basketball Brackets