GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The North Carolina High School Athletic Association on Thursday released the final 2022 volleyball playoff brackets.

View the interactive brackets: 1A | 2A | 3A | 4A

Several Eastern North Carolina teams across the four classifications earned playoff berths. Postseason brackets were determined using an RPI formula. View the final RPI rankings here.

The first state playoff games will be played Saturday.