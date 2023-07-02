GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — North Duplin pitcher Lilly Fulghum was chosen as the Class 1-A East Pitcher of the Year by the NC Softball Coaches Association.

Fulghum was the only softball player in the WNCT coverage area to receive a top honor. Manteo’s Jill Leary was named Class 2-A East Player of the Year.

Players from North Duplin, Northside, Riverside (Class 1-A), Ayden-Grifton, East Duplin, Farmville Central, Wallace-Rose Hill, Washington (Class 2-A), Dixon, Havelock, Richlands, South Central (Class 3-A), New Bern and D.H. Conley (Class 4-A) were selected to each classification’s East All-State team. Click here to see the entire list.

The NCSCA also selected All-District honors. Click here to see that list and the players chosen.