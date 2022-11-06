RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) — In a day full of volleyball championships, this one was easily the best.

North Iredell rallied and held on in the fifth set for a 25-20, 16-25, 25-20 23-25, 15-9 win over J.H. Rose in the Class 3-A state championship match, held at Reynolds Coliseum at NC State University.

North Iredell finished 33-0 and became the 38th undefeated state champion. The Raiders lost in the 2021 state final.

J.H. Rose, winners of 22 straight before Saturday, finished 28-2. The Rampants were in the state final for the first time since winning it all in 2014. Rose is now 3-2 in state finals, also winning in 2008 and 2009 while losing in the final in 2004.

Emma Norris, who will play at East Carolina University, led the Raiders with 24 kills to earn MVP honors. Emily Campbell added 12 kills and 13 blocks while Madeline Sigmon had seven kills and 19 digs.

Rose was led by its four beach volleyball recruits: Ameila Taft (South Carolina), Riley Cutler (Eastern Kentucky), Forbes Hall (LSU) and Anna Bayes (Tampa). Cutler had 24 digs, Hall had 26, Bayes 19 along with 10 blocks and six kills and Taft had 12 kills. Helen Wilford, a Bowling Green recruit, had 12 kills and 15 blocks.

“The senior leadership, the focus, the mentality, is a team I’ve never seen before, so it’s sad it’s over, unfortunately,” Rose coach Kelley Krainiak said.

The West Regional champions took three of the four state championships. Union Academy beat Perquimans in straight sets in the 1-A title game. McMichael beat Camden County, 3-1, in the 2-A title game. Millbrook, the 4-A East champs, beat Sun Valley in three sets.