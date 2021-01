LA GRANGE, NC (WNCT) — The North Lenoir Hawks volleyball team has been impressive this season. The Hawks finished their regular season with a perfect record and entered Thursday’s matchup with South Granville with loads of confidence.

North Lenoir won its first-round matchup against Randleman 3-0, marking its first postseason win since 2015.

On Thursday, North Lenoir defeated South Granville 3-0 and will now host Croatan in the third round of the playoffs on Saturday.