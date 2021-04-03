North Pitt girls basketball coach who won state title in 2018 steps down from post

BETHEL, N.C. (WNCT) — William Knight, who coached the North Pitt girls basketball team to a state title in 2018, has decided to step down as the program’s head coach.

Knight posted on his Facebook page on Friday, “After a long and praying time I have resign as North Pitt’s Girls Varsity Basketball Coach. Trust me this has been a heart trenching time. By no means I’m not walking away from the young ladies that have given me the opportunity to coach the game I love and the chance to see these Ladies Grow and Mature.”

Knight led the Panthers to the Class 2-A state championships during the 2017-18 season. The Panthers beat North Wilkes 63-42, leading the entire game, for its third state title in the program’s history. Nyjanique Langley, one of the best players to play at North Pitt, finished with 33 points and 16 rebounds in the win.

North Pitt went 26-5 that season.

This year’s team went 12-3, losing three times to Farmville Central, including the second round of the Class 2-A state playoffs, 78-57, in what would be Knight’s last game as coach. Farmville Central lost in the state final this past season.

He took over as coach in 2016, a season after a nasty fight between Farmville Central and North Pitt during a game. It led to the Jaguars not being allowed to participate in the NC High School Athletic Association state playoffs and then North Pitt coach Neal Carr being placed on a year’s probation for his comments after the game. Two North Pitt players were also suspended.

Interim coach Yolanda Bowen coached the rest of the 2015-16 season and led the Panthers to their second state title.

According to information from MaxPreps, Knight went 91-37 in five seasons with the Panthers.