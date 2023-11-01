BETHEL, N.C. (WNCT) — One of the top high school girls basketball players in the country announced Wednesday she will not go far to continue her playing career in college.

North Pitt High School senior guard and team captain Zamareya Jones held a gathering on Wednesday night at her school and announced she would attend N.C. State University. She had widdled down her choices to N.C. State, Florida State, Mississippi State, Georgia and Alabama.

The 5-foot-8 guard is already regarded as one of the top players ever to put on sneakers in this area. She won a bevy of awards last season after averaging 28.9 points, 7.6 assists, 5.4 steals and 4.6 rebounds in 2022-23. She is the reigning N.C. Basketball Coaches Association Player of the Year.

She is also set to be the 49th player in state history to reach the 2,000-point plateau early this season, according to MaxPreps.

In 69 career games at North Pitt, she has averaged 26 points, 3.4 rebounds, 6.4 assists, 4.5 steals and 1.2 blocks. Her scoring, rebounding and steals averages have increased each year at North Pitt.

The Panthers went 27-3 overall last season, 13-0 in the Eastern Plains Conference. The team lost in the Class 2-A East finals to Seaforth.

North Pitt opens the 2023-24 season on Nov. 18 against Terry Sanford