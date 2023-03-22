GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — North Pitt’s Zamareya Jones was named the North Carolina Basketball Coaches Association Girls Player of the Year Monday, while Jah Short of Farmville Central earned a spot on the boys First-Team All-State team.

Jones led the Panthers (27-3) to the NCHSAA regional finals. She averaged 29 points, 7.1 assists, 5.6 steals and 4.7 rebounds per game.

Short, a New Orleans commit, helped the Jaguars (30-1) win their eighth state championship. Short tallied 35 points, three assists and six rebounds in the championship game. He was chosen as the Most Outstanding Player.

Short averaged 23.7 points, three rebounds and almost two assists per game this season.

Goldsboro’s Takorrie Faison was on the boys’ second team while Caroline Thiel of Rocky Mount made the girls’ third team.