Northside-Pinetown top seed in Class 1-A softball state playoffs; 20+ ENC teams in postseason

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — While the shortened high school baseball season got underway this week, the high school softball regular season wrapped up with the state playoff seedings announced Saturday morning.

NCHSAA state softball playoff brackets

Final regular-season standings

Northside-Pinetown is the top seed in Class 1-A with 10 other teams from Eastern North Carolina in that bracket. Currituck is the No. 1 seed in 2-A with Richlands (No. 4) as the highest seed in the WNCT viewing area. There are five other WNCT-area teams in that bracket.

Class 3-A is led by Topsail with West Carteret (No. 6), D.H. Conley (No. 8) and Havelock (No. 12) among the other Eastern North Carolina teams.

New Bern is the No. 6 seed in Class 4-A and the only WNCT-area team playing in that bracket.

The first round of the playoffs begin Monday with the second round Wednesday and the third round Friday. Schedules may change due to weather.

The regional finals are May 11 with the state finals May 14-15 at an undetermined site.