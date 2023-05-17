GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The No. 2 seeded girl’s soccer team from The Oakwood School defeated No. 3-seeded Pungo Christian Academy, 5-2, in the NCISAA 1A state semifinals on Tuesday.

Oakwood’s Michela Robinette finished with a hat trick in the win. Oakwood (13-4) took an early lead on a free kick by Robinette. The lead was extended to 4-0 by halftime after a goal by Audrey McClung and two more by Robinette.

Pungo cut into the lead making it 4-1 before Sadie Smith responded with another goal for a 5-1 advantage.

Oakwood will play No. 1 seeded Crossroads Christian School (13-1) at 2 p.m. on Saturday at NC Wesleyan University in Rocky Mount. Crossroads beat Ridgecroft School, 9-0, in the other semifinal game.